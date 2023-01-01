Ralph Munroe’s Barnacle – Centerpiece of a Legacy

About the documentary

It’s hard to imagine what South Florida looked like when Ralph Munroe arrived here back in 1877. No highways, no streets, and certainly no railroad. Yet he was captivated by the people and the natural world he found. He brought with him a talent for yacht building and architecture. He also brought something else that was new to the area – a camera. This is the story of Ralph Munroe and the legacy that helped shape South Florida forever.