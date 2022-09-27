© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Science

NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until November

WLRN 91.3 FM | By The Associated Press
Published September 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
The NASA moon rocket, right, slated for the Artemis mission to the moon rolls back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch of the rocket was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

NASA's moon rocket is safely back inside its hangar as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November. Instead of attempting to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight, the 322-foot rocket was moved off its launch pad at Kennedy Space Center. A NASA official says it will be difficult to upgrade the rocket and get it back to the pad for an October launch attempt. The next shot would be Nov. 12. Fuel leaks and engine issues foiled the first two tries a month ago.

