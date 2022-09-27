NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until November

NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

NASA's moon rocket is safely back inside its hangar as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November. Instead of attempting to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight, the 322-foot rocket was moved off its launch pad at Kennedy Space Center. A NASA official says it will be difficult to upgrade the rocket and get it back to the pad for an October launch attempt. The next shot would be Nov. 12. Fuel leaks and engine issues foiled the first two tries a month ago.