South Florida Newscast: Friday, February 13

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. Eight years after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Eagles' Haven Wellness Center continues to serve as a community staple for families and survivors. Professors at Florida International University are escalating their fight against a controversial new sociology textbook. Plus, the future of the Miami Marine Stadium is sent to voters, astronauts on their way to the International Space Station and other local news.