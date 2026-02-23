South Florida Newscast: Monday, February 23

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. The U.S. Secret Service said an armed man was shot and killed yesterday after entering the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach. State and Miami-Dade County law enforcement said they’re working to fight human trafficking ahead of the World Cup matches in South Florida. Plus, updates with NASA's Artemis II, civic activist Thelma Gibson's funeral plans and other local news.