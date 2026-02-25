South Florida Newscast: Wednesday, February 25
Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. A bill that would allow parents to opt their kids out of vaccines based on personal beliefs advanced in a Florida Senate committee Tuesday. The Broward County School District is planning to cut about 1,000 jobs and recently announced which positions will be on the chopping block. Plus, how to protect yourself from utility scams, algae blooms are expanding and other local news.