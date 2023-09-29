One year after Hurricane Ian; State minimum wage to increase; Fact-checking Florida claims from GOP Debate 

One year after Hurricane Ian

It’s been one year since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history.

When the winds finally died down and the storm surge ebbed, Ian’s destruction stretched from barrier islands to miles inland around Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Venice, into the Orlando area. It is the third costliest hurricane on record with damage of $115 billion.

To this day, the region continues to recover and rebuild. Investigative Reporter Eileen Kelley at WGCU in Fort Myers checks in with those efforts on the barrier islands.

When it comes to storm surge, natural barriers are part of shoring up our shorelines. WGCU’s environmental reporter Tom Bayles tells us about those efforts.

Growing mangroves can take years. Replenishing beaches scrubbed by Hurricane Ian with sand takes tens of millions of dollars. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova takes a look at rebuilding Lee County’s beaches.

The one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian this week may bring back painful memories for some Floridians, especially those hit hard by the storm. Health News Florida's Stephanie Colombini has more.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo from our partner station WMFE tells us the story of how one woman has been able to stay in her home, keeping her family together, thanks to the kindness of community.

State minimum wage to increase

On Saturday, Florida’s lowest wage earners get a raise. The minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour thanks to a constitutional amendment approved by voters a couple of years ago. By 2026, the minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour.

But will the hike in minimum pay be enough to keep up with the rising costs of living in the state?

Dr. Maria Ilcheva , Assistant Director of Planning and Operations for the Metropolitan Center.

, Assistant Director of Planning and Operations for the Metropolitan Center. Gabriella Paul, reporter for WUSF News and corps member of Report For America.

Fact-checking Florida claims from GOP Debate

Seven Republican presidential candidates met this week for their second debate. Notably absent was former President Donald Trump.

Through plenty of interruptions, talking over one another and efforts to score rhetorical punches, the candidates were asked about the economy, China, and immigration among other issues, including Florida.

We fact-check some of the Florida talking points with PolitiFact.

Samantha Putterman, fact-checker for PolitiFact based in Florida.

