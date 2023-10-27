Florida's Supreme Court considers abortion ban; Special session will address Iran; Flood mitigation in coastal communities   

Florida's Supreme Court considers abortion ban

Florida’s State Supreme Court justices are weighing whether or not to allow a 15-week ban on abortions. If that stands, a new law banning abortions after 6 weeks would take effect soon after. A year and a half since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Florida has moved to put in place its own restrictions.

There’s no indication yet when the Florida Supreme Court will release its ruling. In the meantime, abortion supporters are pushing ahead with an effort to have voters decide. A proposed ballot question would ask voters if they want to prohibit any abortion restriction before viability or to protect the health of the patient.

Laura Goodhue , executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

, executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates. Dr. Cecilia Grande , obstetrician-gynecologist in South Miami.

, obstetrician-gynecologist in South Miami. Romy Ellenbogen, reporter for the Tampa Bay Times.

Special session will address Iran

Florida lawmakers have been called back to work early. Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed for the special session as he has called for more state sanctions against Iran over that country’s alleged role in the Hamas attacks against Israel.

Iran already is listed as a “foreign country of concern” by Florida. State agencies and local governments are limited in doing business with any company that also does business with the government of Iran. A new law this year bans Iranians from owning land in most of Florida. The agenda for the special session, which is scheduled from Nov. 6 through Nov. 9., will also include hurricane recovery, home insurance, and school choice.

Gary Fineout, reporter for Politico.

Flood mitigation efforts continue in coastal communities

Sand is one of Florida’s most valuable assets. Millions come here to get it between their toes—something we can take for granted when we live here — whether it’s a few blocks or miles from a beach. But it’s vital to our economy and environment.

The park in Flagler County that borrows its name from its location — the River-to-Sea Preserve — is now closed during the week to finish up an emergency dune restoration project. From our partner station in Orlando, WMFE, environment reporter Molly Duerig has more on that effort.

On the other side of the peninsula, Pinellas County is doing its own repair job on the sand. It’s been trucked to Treasure Island beaches to help the shoreline devastated by Hurricane Idalia. Daylina Miller reports from WUSF in Tampa.

If there is sand, there may be shells down by the seashore — not to be sold, just waiting to be found, sometimes by the thousands. Mike Braun brings us this story from WGCU in Fort Myers.

