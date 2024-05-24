Summer reading special: Authors Lauren Groff, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dick Batchelor on Florida
This week on a special ‘summer reading’ edition of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three authors – historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, novelist Lauren Groff, and former Florida lawmaker Dick Batchelor.
We delved into free expression, leadership, and discovering civility again.
Guests:
- Lauren Groff, Florida-based novelist and owner of The Lynx bookstore.
- Doris Kearns Goodwin, American biographer and historian.
- Dick Batchelor, author and former member of the Florida House of Representatives.