‘NIL’ deals for high school athletes, teacher apprenticeships and meteorologists on climate change

‘NIL’ deals for high school students

Florida high school athletes may soon be able to collect paychecks for using the name, image and likeness (NIL). This week, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) voted to allow ‘NIL’ deals for high school athletes. The new rule will go before the Florida State Board of Education for approval.

Guest:



Craig Damon, Chief executive officer of the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Teacher apprenticeships

Florida has thousands of job openings at public schools. A new state teacher apprenticeship program looks to address the deficit and aims to train 200 teachers per year.

Guest:



Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-Hillsborough).

TV Meteorologists on climate change

Several cities in Florida experienced their hottest May on record. As record highs become more common, some broadcast meteorologists are incorporating climate change into their local forecasts.

Guests:



John Morales , Founder and certified consulting ,eteorologist at ClimaData, and hurricane specialist for NBC 6 in Miami.

, Founder and certified consulting ,eteorologist at ClimaData, and hurricane specialist for NBC 6 in Miami. Jeff Berardelli, chief meteorologist and climate specialist for WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa.

Weekly briefing

In Central Florida, scientists are experimenting with genetic engineering to battle citrus disease. A first happened this week in Florida’s long history of space exploration with the launch of Boeing’s Starliner.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA are launching their newest weather satellite next month.