Condo safety reforms, Florida’s swing state status and arts funding slashed

Condo safety reforms

The deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside three years ago this week led to new rules for Florida condos. Now, the clock is ticking for owners to meet the new requirements at the end of this year.

Among the changes, condominium associations must have their buildings inspected if they’re more than 30 years old and have enough money set aside to fix any problems.

Guests:



Rep. Vicki Lopez , member of the Florida House of Representatives (Rep-Miami-Dade).

, member of the Florida House of Representatives (Rep-Miami-Dade). Rebecca Liebson, Tampa Bay Times’ real estate reporter.

Florida’s swing state status

Just two months ago, President Joe Biden told an audience in Tampa that “Florida is in play, nationally.” But the chair of Joe Biden’s election campaign recently contradicted her boss. While appearing on a Puck News podcast, Jen O’Malley Dillon said Florida was not a battleground state.

The mixed messaging as well as the president’s performance in this week’s debate, has fueled worries about down ticket races across the state.

Guest:



Kimberly Leonard, reporter and author of Florida Playbook for Politico.

Arts funding slashed

Nonprofit arts and culture organizations across the state are scrambling to fill a financial void following historic cuts to state grant money in the state budget that begins on July 1, 2024.

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed $32-million dollars that lawmakers had allocated for the state’s arts and culture budget.