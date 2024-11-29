Climate change in Florida: Shrinking mahi population, home insurance crisis

Climate change podcast features stories from Florida

The ocean water surrounding most of Florida is getting hotter and staying hotter for longer. Hotter ocean water has consequences on marine life like coral bleaching. Higher temperatures also fuel more dangerous hurricanes and storms.

A podcast from WWNO/WRKF in Louisiana called Sea Change dives into the environmental issues facing coastal communities on the Gulf Coast and beyond.

We featured two stories from the podcast that center around the Sunshine State.

First, we heard about how changes to the Gulf Stream are impacting a prized Florida fish with WLRN’s Jenny Staletovich.

Then, WUSF’s Jessica Meszaroes explored the rising cost of climate risk on Florida’s home insurance market."

Guests:

