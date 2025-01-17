DeSantis’ push on immigration, Marco Rubio as secretary of state and fact checking Biden's promises

DeSantis’ push on immigration

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week called for a special legislative session for Jan. 27 to tackle a number of issues including immigration.

The Governor released a list of his proposals to support President-elect Donald Trump’s promise of cracking down on undocumented immigrants. His plan includes creating a new state law making it a crime to enter the U.S. illegally and requiring local police to participate in the federal government’s immigration efforts.

Guest:



Wayne Ivey, Sheriff of Brevard County.

Marco Rubio as secretary of state

The Sunshine State will have an outsized role in foreign policy for the Trump administration.

Several Floridians have been tapped to fill important roles as diplomats representing America to the rest of the world, including the person Trump wants to be his top diplomat – Sen. Marco Rubio.

Drawing bipartisan support at a Senate Committee hearing this week, Rubio appears to be moving toward a confirmation.

So, what can we expect to see from the State Department under Rubio’s watch?

Guest:



Nahal Toosi, senior foreign affairs correspondent for POLITICO.

PolitiFact claims check

This is the last weekend for Joe Biden as president. Our partner Politifact has been looking back at the past four years of promises by the president.

Plus, we check a few claims from the former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing.

Guest:



Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

Weekly news briefing

Florida’s largest home insurer proposed rate increases that would have taken effect on Jan. 1 of this year. However, state regulators have not ruled on the proposal from Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Citizens proposed an average rate hike of 13.5% for the most common coverage.

Meanwhile, a bill filed for the 2025 legislative session would require property insurance companies to give their customers increased notification regarding policy cancellation, non-renewal or rate increases.

Human-induced global warming contributed to the increased rainfall. This means flooding is no longer just a coastal problem for Floridians. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros tells us how local water managers are adapting.

Florida manatee will not be returned to the list of endangered species. Federal officials have rejected a request for additional protection for the threatened sea cows.

After a record-breaking number of space launches from Florida last year, it has been a busy start to the new year.