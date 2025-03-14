Federal job cuts felt in Florida, Senate President Albritton on legislative priorities, ‘Your Florida’ Project and weekly news briefs 

Federal job cuts felt in Florida

Protecting coral reefs and marine life. Healthcare services for veterans. Hurricane researchers. These are just some of the federal government jobs filled by Floridians.

The Trump administration's efforts to dramatically downsize the government has resulted in mass layoffs of federal workers.

Federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers nationwide who had been laid off. The rulings add to the uncertainty faced by Florida and its federal workers.

Guest:



Jenny Staletovich, environmental editor for WLRN.

Senate President Albritton on spending and rural renaissance

The 2025 regular legislative session is underway and we caught up with State Senate President Ben Albritton, whose district encompasses Charlotte, DeSoto and Hardee counties as well as parts of Lee and Polk counties. We spoke with Sen. Albritton about a push to study the elimination of property taxes, his efforts to bring a renaissance to the state’s rural areas and how he wants to change how state agencies come up with their spending plans.

Guest:



Sen. Ben Albritton, Florida Senate President (R-Wauchula).

‘Your Florida’ Project

As legislators meet to debate and decide laws on your behalf, each week we will talk about some of the issues you have told us that matter. It’s part of the “Your Florida” project, connecting you with state government and policies that affect your life.

This week, we looked at a few gun proposals and an effort to change the rules for how voters can amend the constitution.

Guest:



Douglas Soule, WUSF's state government reporter.

Weekly news briefs

Florida lawmakers are advancing several bills around K-12 education including one that would repeal the pushback of school start times and another aims to get students off their cellphones during the school day.

An effort to impose stricter penalties on reckless boaters is moving forward in the legislature.

Florida lawmakers are taking steps to erase the Gulf of Mexico from state laws and education materials.

Months after Hurricane Milton made landfall, people living in Polk County are still reeling from flood waters.

Five years ago this week COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. Since then, almost 100,000 people in Florida have died from the virus.

Finally, we closed this week's show with sounds from Key West’s annual “Conch Honk” competition.