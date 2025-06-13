Condo and home prices fall in Florida, paying college athletes, lawmakers closer to state budget vote and weekly news briefing.

Condo and home prices fall in Florida

Condominium sales are falling fast across the state. And condo prices are beginning to fall too.

Median home prices also are dropping with fewer buyers and a tougher market to get a mortgage.

Are these signs of another market crash or a correction?

Guests:



Karen P. Moore , publisher of Southwest Florida Business Today.

, publisher of Southwest Florida Business Today. Rebecca Liebson , real estate reporter for The Tampa Bay Times.

, real estate reporter for The Tampa Bay Times. Stuart Korfhage, managing editor of the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Paying college athletes

Colleges and universities can now directly pay their athletes for their fame.

That’s after a federal judge granted approval to a settlement branching from a 2020 lawsuit between the NCAA and former college athletes.

More than $2 billion will be paid out to former college athletes who were barred from earnings while they were in school.

For decades the hallmark of college athletics was their "amateur” status.

Florida has allowed student athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness or ‘NIL’ for the past four years using collectives.

We looked at the new era of collegiate athletics in the state.

Guest:



Miggie Suarez, head of talent at sports agency Raymond Representation.

Lawmakers closer to state budget vote

Florida lawmakers may soon vote on a new state budget, but it’s not a done deal.

House and Senate budget negotiators agreed on some items this week, including pay hikes for state employees, state police and firefighters.

Overall, the state budget is expected to trim spending compared to recent years.

The new fiscal year starts July 1 and the spending plan has to be in place for the state government to stay fully open.

Guest:



Douglas Soule, state government reporter for WUSF.

Weekly news briefing

This week marked nine years since the deadliest mass shooting in Florida and the second deadliest in the U.S. It was June 12, 2016 when a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Survivors and family members of those killed have been visiting the building this week for the first time since the tragedy.

The highest paid CEO in Florida runs a company making air conditioners. That’s David Gitlin, Carrier Global CEO, who received $65 million in total compensation last year. Carrier is based in Palm Beach Gardens. Public company CEO pay hit another record overall last year. Median pay for the top executive at S&P 500 firms rose about 5.5% to $16.6 million, according to executive pay data firm C-Suite Comp.

President Donald Trump and his administration recently ended the humanitarian parole program known as “CHNV,” leaving hundreds of thousands of people who came to this country facing deportation unless they get another legal status to stay.