The Florida Roundup

Summer reading encore: Pythons, mangos and a Florida vegetarian

Published August 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
wildxplorer
/
Flickr Creative Commons

In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special 'summer reading' edition from May 23, we have conversations with three authors who have written in or about Florida.

First, we took an eye-opening exploration of one of the state’s least favorite reptiles: the Burmese Python. And mused about what pythons may be able to teach us about eating.

Then, we heard all about growing up in Fort Myers with a mango-obsessed mother.

Plus, we learned about what it means to be a vegetarian in Florida … even when it’s “too hot to eat.”

Guests:

  • Stephen Hall, author of Slither: How Nature’s Most Maligned Creatures Illuminate Our World.
  • Annabelle Tometich, author of The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony.
  • Dalia Colón, author of The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook and the host of WUSF’s “The Zest” podcast. 
