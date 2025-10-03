Florida and the government shutdown, a new book on voting rights in the state and PolitiFact

Government shutdown

For the fourth time in a dozen years, the federal government is officially closed. It does not have the approved money to run normally.

Many Republicans and Democrats blame the other for the government shutdown. Democrats have rallied around calls to extend the enhanced subsidies for Obamacare healthcare insurance premiums. Millions of Floridians rely on Obamacare for their health coverage. Republicans say they will negotiate over the subsidies, but only after Democrats agree to a short-term plan to keep spending the same through Nov. 21.

We spoke with Carlos Curbelo and Stephanie Murphy of the Center Aisle Coalition to discuss the shutdown’s effects and where representatives may find common ground.

We also checked in with our partners at PolitiFact to separate fact from fiction on claims over what’s happening and the impact of the shutdown.

Guests:

Carlos Curbelo, Center Aisle Coalition, former U.S. Representative (R-FL-26th).

Stephanie Murphy, Center Aisle Coalition, former U.S. Representative (D-FL-7th).

Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

A look at Florida’s Voting Rights Battle

In his new book, WLRN reporter Daniel Rivero examines the long and on-going battle over restoring voting rights for most felons in Florida.

Just Freedom: Inside Florida’s Decades-Long Voting Rights Battle is out October 7th.

Guest:

Daniel Rivero, journalist and author

