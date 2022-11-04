© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Space

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Marcia Dunn | Associated Press
Published November 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
NASA Moon Rocket
Joel Kowsky/AP
/
NASA
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs.

The 322-foot rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday.

NASA is aiming for a launch attempt on Nov. 14, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a dramatic flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

Forecasters are keeping their eyes on potential tropical weather that could interfere.

It is NASA's biggest step yet to get astronauts back on the moon by 2025. The space agency is nearing the 50th anniversary of its last human moon landing: Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Although shorter, this early version of the rocket is even more powerful than the Saturn V that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon.

Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

NASA still does not know why hydrogen keeps leaking every time the rocket is fueled, but engineers are confident they can manage any future leaks, said Cliff Lanham, a senior manager.

Liftoff would be in the wee hours for the next three launch opportunities. While NASA prefers a daytime launch for test flights to capture as many pictures as possible, it's not a requirement. Radar and infrared cameras should provide ample coverage, said Jim Free, a NASA associate administrator.

The $4.1 billion mission will last close to a month, culminating with a splashdown in the Pacific. Test dummies are on board to measure radiation and vibrations.

Tags
Space NewsFlorida NewsNASAArtemis I
Marcia Dunn | Associated Press
See stories by Marcia Dunn | Associated Press
Related Content
NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it returns to the Vehicle Assembly Building from Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky
  1. NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission
  2. NASA calls off Tuesday's Artemis I launch attempt, will decide on rocket roll back Sunday
  3. NASA fixing moon rocket leaks, hoping for Sept. launch try
  4. How Artemis 1 fits into NASA's grand vision for space exploration