Florida State women's soccer is making its presence known in 2023 Women’s World Cup

Florida State women's soccer is making its presence known in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. The global soccer attraction will feature some of FSU’s current and former soccer stars representing countries around the world in the month-long tournament.

32 nations are competing in the upcoming Women’s World Cup. FSU’s junior defender Heather Payne and former player Megan Connolly have both led the Noles to a national title. This week, they will represent the Republic of Ireland in its first World Cup appearance.

“I used to joke before, I used to say you’re not going to win a national championship unless there’s an Irish girl on the team," said Payne. "I think it’s great to have other FSU alum on the team.”

A total of seven FSU students and alumni will be representing countries like Nigeria, Jamaica, and Costa Rica.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the tournament. The event kicks off this Thursday, July 20th and ends Aug. 20th.

