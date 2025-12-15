Miami native becomes first Cuban-American to win the Heisman Trophy

College football’s most prestigious honor went to a Miami native over the weekend.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was awarded the Heisman Trophy, making him the first Cuban-American and the first Hoosier to win. This year, Mendoza was the top seeded player for the College Football Playoffs and led Indiana University to its first No. 1 ranking.

Mendoza is also a 2022 alumnus of Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School.

