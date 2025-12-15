© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami native becomes first Cuban-American to win the Heisman Trophy

WLRN Public Media | By Alyssa Ramos
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:46 PM EST
Indiana NCAA college football quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates in Times Square after winning the Heisman Trophy in New York, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.
Todd Van Emst
/
Pool Heisman Trust
Indiana NCAA college football quarterback Fernando Mendoza celebrates in Times Square after winning the Heisman Trophy in New York, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

College football’s most prestigious honor went to a Miami native over the weekend.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was awarded the Heisman Trophy, making him the first Cuban-American and the first Hoosier to win. This year, Mendoza was the top seeded player for the College Football Playoffs and led Indiana University to its first No. 1 ranking.

Mendoza is also a 2022 alumnus of Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School.

READ MORE: Miami's Mario Cristobal relieved by CFP berth, but knows process isn't perfect

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sports
Alyssa Ramos
Alyssa Ramos is the multimedia producer for Morning Edition for WLRN. She produces regional stories for newscasts and manages digital content on WLRN.
See stories by Alyssa Ramos
More On This Topic