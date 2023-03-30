© 2023 WLRN
Disney workers celebrate $18 dollar an hour minimum wage

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
Service Trades Council Union leaders are celebrating a new contract with Disney that promises to increase wages.

Thousands of union members voted on the contract that will bring workers who make a minimum wage of $15 dollars an hour up to $18 dollars an hour by December.

The news comes days after Disney announced it will layoff 7,000 workers from across the company before the summer begins.

Unite Here Local 362 President Eric Clinton said, the union is celebrating this win at the negotiating table. But it's hard not to be affected by what's going on within the company.

“Certainly, it's difficult to think about our fellow cast members who maybe aren't represented by a union that are facing those challenging moments."

Clinton says if there are layoffs that impact local Central Florida workers, the contract they have should protect them. Plus, he said laying off low-wage theme park workers wouldn't really help the company's bottom line.

"The company hasn't been as specific as I think people would like about where those layoffs are coming from," said Clinton. "And, you know, the fear of the unknown is a very powerful thing.”

One thing that isn't unknown? By 2026, all current workers will make $20.50 an hour, which he calls a big win for Disney workers and for workers across Central Florida.

