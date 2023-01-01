Stories from the Overseas Highway

About The Documentary

Take a rollicking ride along Florida’s only All-American Road. Experience the stunning beauty of the Florida Keys and meet a colorful cast of off-beat characters in this half-hour documentary about an unforgettable road trip on “the highway that goes to sea.” Filmmaker Tim Long (Bohemia in the Tropics, Escape to Dreamland) heads off the mainland down US Highway One from Key Largo to Key West in search of the people who personify the Florida Keys’ unique, funky, laid-back island culture.