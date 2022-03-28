© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

alopecia

  • Carly Severn lost her hair at age 19 to alopecia.
    News
    What not to say to a woman with no hair
    Carly Severn
    ,
    Carly Severn lost her hair at age 19 to alopecia, an autoimmune disorder. She's heard every well-meaning comment in the book. She's here to help us do better than "It will come back, right?"