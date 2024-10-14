Culture of Neglect

-
The city says it is making progress, but most days the city-owned and operated Tower Theater offers no events for the public, a big change from the past.
More than 60 years after being built, Miami Marine Stadium has been abandoned by the city — and has been abandoned for longer than it was operational.
The Olympia Theater in Downtown Miami was once a storied music venue that saw the likes of Elvis Presley perform. Now the building is in a state of disrepair, as the City of Miami is still in the process of its 40-year recertification.