Latest from NPR

India's second-largest domestic carrier placed orders for 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion and 250 Airbus planes in a separate deal that could be worth tens of billions of dollars.
"Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified," U.S. Northern Command said.
It's the biggest day of the year for the $8 billion global flower industry, but it's not all that profitable. Why? Blame the roses.
A day ahead of a planned "special announcement" in South Carolina, former governor of that state and Trump administration official announced her run for president in a video posted on Twitter.
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is a natural next step in the adventurous songwriter's series of evolutions, one that embraces ridiculousness and beckons pop towards a rigorous, maximalist sound.
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a museum in Los Angeles, is honoring the Latin American roots of chocolate. The exhibition is called: The Legacy of Cacao.
The Labor Department reports Tuesday on consumer prices for January. Inflation looks better when compared to prices from a year ago. But looking at prices from a month ago, it is less encouraging.
For people with drug-resistant epilepsy, surgery used to be seen as a last resort. Now it's often the treatment of choice.
Air monitoring continues in East Palestine after the crews released a number of toxic chemicals in what officials called a "controlled explosion" last week.
A man with uncontrolled epileptic seizures sought surgery in 2009, but was turned down. Ten years later, advances in lasers and microelectronics have finally helped him.
Rihanna has already been praised for redefining maternity fashion. She's not the first celebrity to challenge cultural norms about pregnancy, but is reigniting a conversation that could spark change.
Researchers at NYU have conducted a study on how long it takes for people to decide whether they love or hate a song.