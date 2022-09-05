© 2022 WLRN
Liz Truss

  • Liz Truss, right, and Rishi Sunak on stage after a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
    Liz Truss is the U.K.'s next prime minister
    Willem Marx
    Truss, who currently serves as foreign minister, will be the U.K.'s new prime minister, after the Conservative Party named her as its next leader on Monday, replacing the outgoing Boris Johnson.