    CDC touts vaccine for gay men for Florida meningitis surge
    Associated Press
    Health officials on Wednesday recommended that men in Florida who have sex with other men get a meningococcal vaccine following one of the worst outbreaks among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history of a bacteria that causes meningitis.