PACE program

As Florida’s insurance crisis makes hurricane hardening more important than ever, consumer advocates have pressed to reign in a popular — but controversial — loan program that allows homeowners to pay for new roofs or impact windows through their property tax bills.
Miami-Dade residents who choose to fix up their homes with the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or PACE, just got new protections to make it a little safer.
Skyrocketing insurance premiums, energy costs and hurricane risks have made routine improvements to Florida homes — like new roofs, impact windows and doors and upgraded AC units — more necessary than ever before.
Late last year, Ygrene, the state’s most high-profile green energy finance company, suddenly vanished from the Florida market — a move that left contractors in the middle of projects unpaid and homeowners scrambling to pay big unexpected bills.