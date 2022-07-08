© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Pan-African

    News
    Man charged with torching Pan-African flag flying on pole
    Associated Press
    The man accused of using a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in Florida, was arrested Thursday, police said.