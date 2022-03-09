Russia-Ukraine war

-
Another round of talks aimed at stopping the war in Ukraine are starting in Istanbul on Tuesday as fighting appears stalemated on the ground.
The Drama Theater had become a place of refuge, with hundreds of people gathered inside and in the bomb shelter below. City officials accused Russia of inhuman cruelty.
The United States will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and other displaced people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, a senior administration official told reporters traveling with President Biden.
South Florida's Ukrainian expatriate community is collecting aid to help the fighters in their home country. And they're pressing the Biden administration for advanced weapons, including fighter jets.
"Based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Nestlé says it will now focus solely on providing essential food, not making a profit. Ukraine's leaders had criticized the company for continuing to do business in Russia weeks after the invasion.
President Biden said the U.S. will take in up to 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine. He's discussing new kinds of military equipment to give Kyiv. Allies are also cracking down on Russian gold sales.
Many of the casualties occurred in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine's east, which are partially controlled by separatist rebels backed by Russia.
Media coverage of Griner's arrest on alleged drug charges in Russia has remained somewhat muted. Some say it's because of her skin color, but others say it's part of a bigger strategy to get her home.
The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill suspending normal trade relations with the countries, another move to squeeze them economically in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
A massive spending bill signed by President Biden to fund the federal government also includes language on accountability on Haiti and modification to U.S. policy toward the crisis-wracked Caribbean nation.
The attack on the facility in Mariupol reflects an unfortunate trend in wars in Syria, Ethiopia and other countries. The impact on health care in the short-term and the long run is beyond devastating.