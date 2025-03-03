Debate over fluoridating water systems cascades into Florida's legislative session

The Florida legislative session will begin Tuesday, and with it comes the ongoing debate about whether to have fluoride in the state's drinking water.

It is one of the latest battles across the state after more than a dozen local governments have voted to stop adding fluoride to their water systems.



Water systems have been fluoridating water for decades in a limited amount after it was shown to have a positive effect on dental health, especially for children. Recently, however, some studies have shown that higher amounts may lead to cognitive problems in children.

Officials and community members across the state have had various perspectives on the issue. Some have health concerns and believe what goes in your body should be an individual decision, while others say fluoridation is a public necessity.

Now, heading into the legislative session, a bill (SB 700) has been filed that would prohibit fluoridating public drinking water. If approved, local governments would no longer be able to decide whether to continue the practice or not.

What is fluoride?

According to the National Institutes of Health, fluoride is a mineral that is naturally present in many foods. Soil, water, plants and food have trace amounts.

Fluoride in the body works to repair and prevent damage to teeth caused by bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It also replaces minerals in a tooth lost from acid breakdown.

Fight over fluoride

Fluoride started to garner more attention in Florida when, in November 2024, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo advised local governments to stop adding it to community water systems.

He cited research that suggested exposure to high levels of fluoride can cause lower IQs in children. WUSF previously reported that national experts said there is not enough data to determine if the levels in most of the nation's water supplies have the same effect.

"In this day and age, with the additional sources of fluoride that people have access to, it is public health malpractice to continue adding fluoride to community water systems that pregnant women and children have access to," Ladapo said.

Following this, some local governments have voted to stop fluoridation.

One of these municipalities is Melbourne. The city council made the decision to stop adding fluoride with a 6-1 vote in January, with Mayor Paul Alfrey leading the initiative.

In Friday's episode of "The Florida Roundup," host Tom Hudson spoke with Alfrey, who said the issue comes down to consent.

"At the end of the day, a person has the right for what's put in their water," Alfrey said.

The mayor acknowledged the benefits of fluoride from a medical perspective but mentioned health concerns in that governments cannot control the amount of water anyone drinks. He believes it's an issue between the person and their doctor.

However, other Floridians say it's important to keep fluoride in water systems. That includes many dentists.

Retired pediatric dentist and American Fluoridation Society President Dr. Johnny Johnson told Hudson that based on "high quality" studies done around the world, there are no known negative health effects with fluoridation.

Johnson said that various studies show that when fluoridation is stopped, cavity rates rise in the community, even though residents are still brushing their teeth with toothpaste.

"We don't have people going to a dentist on a regular basis," Johnson said. "The only population-based preventive measure that some people ever get is fluoridated water, and that is why it is vitally important."

Johnson said that if there were any issues with it, the fluoridation society would say to stop the practice.

Thoughts on statewide fluoride ban

Although both Johnson and Alfrey disagree about fluoridation, neither supports legislation that would ban it statewide.

"It is a decision that is not based in science, obviously through studies that have shown where fluoridation has ceased," Johnson argued.

Alfrey also did not support the proposal since it would take away power from local governments to make the decision.

The proposed ban is part of a larger measure called the "Florida Farm Bill" and has the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

In a Feb. 7 statement, Simpson specified that private water manufacturers will still be allowed to sell water with fluoride so that consumers can decide whether they want to buy it or not.

"Public water systems should be about fresh, clean, safe drinking water — not a means for delivering government prescribed medicine without the consent of the consumer," Simpson said.

State Sen. Keith Truenow, R-Tavares, the bill's sponsor, said that prohibiting fluoride in public water systems ensures that people have the final say over their health.

"Nobody is thirsty for unnecessary additives. Safe, clean drinking water is our chief goal," Truenow said.

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Tom Hudson for "The Florida Roundup."

