Treblinka's Last Witness

A first-hand account by last-known survivor Samuel Willenberg, now 92 years old, about his life during the Holocaust and as a Jewish inmate of the Treblinka death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Samuel Willenberg was the last living survivor of the Treblinka death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, where an estimated 900,000 Jews were murdered in a 13-month period at the height of World War II. Still haunted 70 years later by the horrors he witnessed as a young, forced laborer, Samuel has immortalized his harrowing experiences in a series of bronze sculptures of the tragic victims who dwell indelibly in his memory like ghosts.

