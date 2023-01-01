© 2023 WLRN
Troubled Waters: A Turtles Tale

About the documentary

Explores the impact of human behavior on our environment—as seen through the lens of one of South Florida’s most beloved and fragile underwater creatures—the sea turtle. Featuring acclaimed actor and ocean activist Ted Danson and narrated by award-winning Peter Coyote, this one-hour film will take a critical look at the effects of global warming, water pollution and our “throw-away” plastic lifestyle on this keystone species…and inevitably ourselves.

Film Teaching Resource

Learn more at turtletale.org