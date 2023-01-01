About the documentary

With the tremendous success of WLRN’s Weird Florida: Roads Less Traveled, watched by over one million viewers nationwide since 2009, we are delighted to bring you an all-new Weird Florida: On the Road Again. This new one-hour episode will fulfill the desires of weird fans everywhere with another bizarre journey to Florida’s zaniest places! Highlights include a haunted restaurant in Rockledge where dishes fly off the shelf, a scary hill in Lake County that thrills drivers, New Smyrna’s mysterious ruins, and Key Biscayne’s underwater cemetery.

