Bolsonaro Criticizes Cuban Doctors Program, Ford Autonomous Vehicles, Live From The 305 & The Flex

Brazil's president-elect Jair Bolsonaro is going after a program that pays thousands of Cuban doctors to work in the Latin American country. Cuba sends its doctors around the world when needed, but the government also takes a large portion of their earnings and prevents them from bringing their families along on their missions. WLRN's America's Correspondent Tim Padgett joined Sundial to talk about the changes Bolsonaro is demanding and how they were received in Havana.

Listen to today's show.

Ford recently launched a fleet of autonomous vehicles in Miami-Dade County. The company will be testing its autonomous vehicle over the next several months, raising concerns among residents about safety, what they will be used for and the future implications of the cars. Brian Wolfe is the Head of Business for Ford Autonomous Vehicles and he joined Sundial to talk about South Florida’s new fleet.

The latest installment in our Live from the 305 series is the electronic rock jam band called the Electric Kif. They define their style as “post-nuclear rock”. The group has been performing in Miami for the past several years with a diverse group of musicians from all over the world -- France, Mexico, Philadelphia and Miami. The band will be performing a special concert in Wynwood as part of Art Basel on Dec. 8.

The Flex is a competition for musicians in South Florida to showcase their talent in front of an audience and a three-judge panel. It’s founder and president, Kalil Bohannon, saw a need for musicians to have a place to compete and show off. The winner takes home a recording studio session and a music video shoot. The upcoming Flex competition is on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Open Stage Club in Coral Gables. Doors open at 8 PM.