Live: Latest News from WLRN

It's Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Education: These days, prom can cost hundreds of dollars — money many families in Miami-Dade County don’t have. That’s where the school district’s Prom Boutique comes in. Everything at the shop is free for students whose families are struggling financially.



Health: Caregivers in South Florida have warned that patients are at risk due to "unacceptable" staffing numbers, as they negotiate with one of the state's largest healthcare providers for better working conditions.



On Sundial: There's no Sundial today, but you can catch yesterday's conversation with Marvin Tapia, the chairman of the Miami-Dade County Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board and a community representative working with multiple local organizations like Only In Dade, Viernes Culturales and The Salty Donut.

