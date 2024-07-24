Washington Park in North Miami Beach gets $3 million boost

At a press conference last week, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson announced a $3 million federal grant for the renovation of Washington Park in North Miami Beach.

“This funding is more than an investment; it’s a game-changer for our neighborhoods near Washington Park,” Wilson said. “It will create jobs, boost our economy, and enhance our quality of life.”

Plans include demolishing the existing building and constructing a new campus. Enhancements include a splash pad and a "zero entry" aquatic facility, banquet hall, library and computer lab, multi-purpose room, an artificial turf multi-purpose field, an ADA-accessible playground, playschool/activity area, covered basketball courts, picnic tables, pedestrian pathways, and benches.

READ MORE: Three acres and $4 million: Little Haiti botanical garden is in danger of being sold

The site will also feature native and Florida-friendly landscaping, an art installation, LED lighting, a covered bus shelter and parking.

Wilson has also requested $5 million for the project in the Fiscal Year 2025 government funding bill.

"Today marks a significant milestone for the City of North Miami Beach with the generous support of Congresswoman Frederica Wilson,” North Miami Beach Mayor Evan S. Piper said at the press conference. “The $3 million grant for the Washington Park Site Development project will not only rejuvenate our community by replacing the outdated facilities with a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly complex but will also provide a safe, engaging, and inclusive space for our residents to enjoy for years to come.”

According to City Manager Mario A. Diaz, construction will cost an approximate $21.25 million which includes water and sewer upgrades. Other funding sources include a $200,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, $1.25 million committed by Miami-Dade County, and the remaining amount will be funded by the city.

The project is estimated to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2024 and is expected to be completed in late 2026.