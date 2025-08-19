DeSantis appoints loyalist Rep. Mike Caruso as Palm Beach County court clerk

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed state Rep. Mike Caruso to serve as Palm Beach County clerk of the circuit court and comptroller, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Caruso was the lone vote against some legislation disfavored by the governor during the 2025 legislative session, signaling his loyalty to DeSantis during a time when Speaker of the House Daniel Perez and the governor did not see eye-to-eye.

House leadership removed Caruso as chairman of the House Infrastructure Subcommittee and moved his office after he voted against a legislative immigration enforcement package that conflicted with the governor’s.

Monday afternoon, Caruso’s office announced he had resigned from the House, one year before he would be term-limited out of office.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Florida,” Caruso said. “I am deeply thankful to my constituents for their trust, my colleagues for their partnership, and most especially Governor DeSantis for the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Palm Beach County in this important capacity.”

In his new role, Caruso will manage public records and court documents and oversee county finances.

“I look forward to bringing the same dedication, integrity, and results-driven approach I’ve shown in the legislature to the Clerk’s Office,” Caruso said. “Palm Beach County deserves the most transparent, efficient, and fraud-free system of public service.”

Caruso, a Delray Beach Republican, was first elected to the House in 2018.

The position Caruso will take up was vacated by Democrat Joseph Abruzzo, a former state senator and representative. Abruzzo was elected as clerk of circuit court and comptroller in 2020 and left the spot in June when he became Palm Beach County’s administrator.

