At Broward's new Supervisor of Elections facility, transparency is key

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
A room full of ballot counting stations
Carlton Gillespie
The new ballot counting area at the Broward Supervisor of Elections facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward's Supervisor of Elections cut the ribbon today on a new facility, just in time for election season.

The 155,000-square-foot facility has massive single pane windows and multiple elevated viewing areas. The design is part of the county’s commitment to more transparency in its election process.

“You can see the entire process from the second the ballots come into the building until they are stored away into the ballot vault,” said Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott, “The entire process is contained within this transparency corridor with big windows.”

While the facility took two years to construct, it is the culmination of a project that has been in the works for over 20 years.

The county first began exploring upgrades to the SOE’s facilities in 2003 largely due to the transparency issues this new design will solve. Since then, the county looked at three different sites before landing at the new building at 4560 NW 21st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, just south of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The building is hardened to withstand a Category 5 hurricane and can operate for seven days without power if need be.
Scott was beaming at the updated space his staff received.

“Some of these folks have spent the better part of two decades in a windowless cubicle office in the Lauderhill Mall,” said Scott. “And now we have seating with natural light for almost everybody here.”

Nationwide, there has been increased scrutiny on elections since 2020, but in Broward those problems go back much further.

Scott’s predecessor Brenda Snipes was removed from her elected position in 2018 by then Governor Rick Scott after a scandal-ridden reign that included elections where ballots were either uncounted or destroyed illegally.

The first election for the new building will be Aug. 20, the upcoming primary.
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is a summer 2024 intern. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
