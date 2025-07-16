'Good Trouble Lives On' protests planned in South Florida, nationwide on Thursday

Nearly a dozen “Good Trouble Lives On” protests are planned in South Florida on Thursday to honor the late John Lewis, the former Georgia congressman and revered civil rights leader who died in 2020.

The protests here in the region are among more than 1,600 planned nationwide to respond to the “attacks posed on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration and to remind them that in America, the power lies with the people,” say "Good Trouble Lives On" organizers.

In talking about his days as a young man protesting segregation in 1960s America, Lewis would often call his activism “good trouble.”

“In memory of former Congressman Lewis, we will take to the streets, courthouses and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights and dignity for all,” the organizers said in a statement.

Among their demands:

An end to the Trump administration’s “extreme crackdown on our civil rights – from our right to vote to our right to protest and speak freely.”

An end to politicians and lawmakers “targeting Black and Brown Americans, immigrants, trans people and others with hateful, dangerous policies.”

Restoring slashed funding for programs that “working people rely on – including Medicaid, SNAP, and Social Security – to line their own pockets.”

“The John Lewis Day of Action is an important day to announce that the fight for voting and political rights lives on,” said April Albright national legal director and acting chief of staff of Black Voters Matter.

“In our lifetime, we have rarely seen the attack on minorities— both Black Americans and immigrants, which is happening on the front lines and in full view of the world,” said Celina Stewart, CEO of the League of Women Voters. “In moments like this, we cannot forget how John Lewis inspired and trained us for this moment. We must rise up to stop this authoritarian attempt to weaken our country. We must demand the rights and freedoms we all fought for."

Mayor protests are slated for Atlanta, St. Louis, Annapolis, Maryland and Oakland, Calif.

The groups organizing “Good Trouble Lives On” include the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, Mi Familia Acción and more.

To locate protests in Florida, visit https://goodtroubleliveson.org/#attend

