Police reopen sex investigation into Key Biscayne gymnastics coach

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa revealed Monday an “active and ongoing criminal investigation” into allegations against a Key Biscayne gymnastics coach.

Sousa referenced an investigation into Oscar Olea that took place last year where parents accused him of inappropriately touching young students, records show. But law enforcement and prosecutors choose not to file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Speaking at the “Protect Our Children” public meeting Monday night, Sousa said — for the first time — that women who came forward earlier this month sparked the investigation. He said his department is part of a multi-agency group that includes the State Attorney’s Office and Miami-Dade Police looking into the allegations.

“There has been a lot of media interest in this. We have had additional individuals come forward, I can confirm for you that we do have an active and ongoing criminal investigation with the Miami-Dade Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office,” Sousa said.

Sousa, citing the ongoing investigation, would not say after the meeting how many women have come forward or if they are the same persons who reported sexual abuse by Olea in 2011 and 2012 but choose then, as teenagers, not to go forward with their complaints.

John Pacenti / Key Biscayne Independent Key Biscayne held its "Protecting Our Children, Community Education Session" on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 to talk to residents about how law enforcement investigates sex crime allegations. Seen are Maria Guajardo, manager of children's system of care for Thriving Mind South Florida; Tanya Gennusa, Human Traffic Unit, State Attorney's Office; Alexandra Martinez, deputy commander, Human Trafficking Task Force, State Attorney's Office; Laura Adams, senior trial attorney, State Attorney's Office; Lt. Joar Contreras, Miami-Dade Police Special Victim Bureau; Det. David Suarez, Miami-Dade Police Special Victim Bureau and Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa.

Olea, who worked at the now-shuttered Workout Flipout, has denied to Key Biscayne police any wrongdoing. Olea, who once taught at the Community Center, was removed from his position with a Village contractor at the Village’s request in November 2011, records show.

Village Manager Steve Williamson also said that the Village will review how it vets all employees, contractors and vendors.

“Obviously the first people we’re going to look at are those who have close contact with children – those who work in the Community Center, and those who work in our parks,” he said. “That’s my commitment to you.”

The meeting Monday had representatives from the State Attorney – including its Human Trafficking Task Force – the Miami-Dade Police Department and Thriving Mind South Florida, which funds free mental health services in South Florida.

Most residents in attendance were looking for solutions. The idea of a volunteer crime watch emerged, as well as using the digital sign at the Village’s entrance to warn criminals — an idea offered by a representative of the Task Force

The Village Council decided to hold the meeting after an online petition circulated on social media after the Olea investigation became public — along with the federal arrest of William McCaughan Jr., a Key Biscayne resident and former attorney, on child pornography charge in July.

In a superseding indictment docketed last week, McCaughan now also faces charges that he lured two minors engage in sexual activity and to create illicit images. Sousa told the Independent earlier Monday that the minors were not from Key Biscayne. s. McCaughan Jr. pleaded not guilty to the prior charges and has not yet entered a plea to the superseding indictment. His attorney did not return messages and calls for comment.

The FBI was invited to have an official present at Monday’s forum but chose not to, Sousa said, because of the new charges against McCaughan Jr.

The two cases, which Sousa has said are unrelated, stoked fears on the island in the last month with several reports to police from residents about suspicious individuals taking photographs of minors. Sousa said those reports proved to be unfounded.

There were numerous speakers who complained about the behavior of a man and woman on the island, saying they were harassing residents and approaching children.

Again, Sousa said his department has thoroughly investigated each complaint – even searching for weapons at the couple’s residence.

“They’ve been longtime residents here. Because they may or may not fit the mold, that’s not for the police to judge,” Sousa said.

Sousa said his department investigates every complaint but that officers can’t do their job if reports come in 24 to 48 hours after the fact.

Williamson turned to the crowd and said, “I would ask you all instead of putting it on NextDoor or putting it on WhatsApp, call our police officers at the moment that you see something, please.”

This story has been updated.

This story was originally published by Stet Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.

