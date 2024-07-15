'This is how the game is': Colombian soccer fans remain positive after Copa America heartbreak

There was heartbreak and wild celebrations among two of South Florida's largest Latino communities as Argentina beat Colombia to take the Copa America with an extra-time winning goal at Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens.

Soccer fans had flocked to bars and restaurants for watch parties ahead of Sunday night's final. At the stadium there was chaos, as kick-off was delayed due to severe problems with attendees, with many ticketless fans storming through the gates while others with tickets were unable to get in.

At Mondongo’s Restaurant in Doral, the energy was high with Colombian fans packing the house. A DJ blasted Colombian music and customers decked out in their team's yellow jersey blew bugles as kick-off approached.

For supporters like North Miami Beach resident Valeria Bastidas, who has been watching Colombian soccer her entire life, the expectation was just as high.

“It’s been a long time since Colombians have gotten to such an important place. Today is an important day,” said Bastida, who hails from Pereira, Colombia.

The last time the 'Cafeteros' won the Copa America was in 2001.

Kendall resident Juan Montana said he showed up because soccer brings people together.

“It’s great when Colombians living abroad can come together and share a moment and remember how it was when they were in Colombia,” said Montana.

The game started with multiple near-misses and both teams had good possession of the ball, but, by halftime, neither team had scored a goal. But the crowd at Mondongo's remained hopeful.

Daniel Perez, 11, who's been playing soccer for seven years, was in good spirits. “They have so much energy,” said Perez, who wants to play for the Colombian national team one day. “Let’s win!”

Anita Li / WLRN Daniel Perez has been playing soccer since he was four years old. His favorite player is James Rodriguez, who was named the tournament's MVP.

Music and heartbreak

During half-time, Colombian singer Shakira performed a medley of hits including Hips Don’t Lie and TQG. Artist Karol G sang the Colombian national anthem at the beginning of the game.

More than ever, music was part of the fan experience at the Copa America. For Colombian fans, the song of this season has been El Ritmo Que Nos Une by Ryan Castro, which was written for the tournament. The reggaeton hit went viral on social media, and drew in more supporters for the team.

Back on the field, with the score still deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes, the game went into overtime. And with eight minutes left on the clock, Argentinian player Lautaro Martinez scored the sole goal of the entire game, giving the team the championship.

At Mondongo’s, patrons were silent.

“[I’m] sad,” said Perez. “The defense just stopped working.”

Around Manolo bakery on Collins Avenue in North Beach, an area known as Little Buenos Aires, Argentina fans who had celebrated the team's World Cup win in 2022 once again took over the streetsto sing, dance and wave their flags. The only stain on their evening was what looked to be a bad injury to Argentina's — and Inter Miami's — talismanic superstar Lionel Messi.

Despite the loss, Colombian fans at Mondongo's remained hopeful — and proud. Soon enough, music began blasting throughout the restaurant again, lingering customers clapping as the Colombian players stepped up to receive their awards.

Doral resident Kriss Prado, from Cali, said she was happy the team came so far.

“This is how the game is,” said Prado. “I know the team will continue impressing people because Colombians will always impress.”