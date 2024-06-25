Broward League of Women Voters holds election forum with county court judicial candidates

The Broward League of Women Voters is moderating a candidates forum involving five Broward County Court judicial races on Tuesday afternoon. It is the second of several candidate forums by the non-partisan League.

Tuesday's judicial forum begins at 6:30 pm. and will be livestreamed on the League's YouTube channel. You will also be able to watch it on this page.

Scheduled to appear Tuesday night are the following candidates (along with their linked campaign websites, if available):

Like the Broward 17th Circuit Court races, the Broward County Court judge races have few with challengers. Most are running unopposed. Voters cast their ballots for judicial races on August 20.

The League is planning additional candidate forums. Here are links to the livestreams on YouTube, including Monday night's forum with 17th Circuit Court candidates.



