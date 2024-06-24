Broward election forum livestreams kick off on Monday with judicial candidates

Several Broward Circuit Court judicial candidates will appear at a forum late Monday afternoon organized by the Broward League of Women voters. It is the first of several candidate forums by the non-partisan League.

The judicial forum is being livestreamed, beginning at 6:30 p.m, and will be available on the League’s YouTube site. WLRN will carry the stream on this page.

Almost every incumbent candidate in the 17th Circuit Court races is running unopposed, except for three.

Monday night’s candidates include the three races with challengers, though not all challengers will be at the forum.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips, who is running in Group 1 of the 17th Circuit Court race, faces challenger Christina Grace Arguelles. The Sun-Sentinel reported that Arguelles is an Orlando lawyer whose parents are Carlos Diez-Arguelles and Maria Tejedor, the lead attorneys on a hospital negligence case. The challenger’s entry into the race forced Phillips to recuse herself from the case. Arguelles is not scheduled to appear at the candidates forum.

Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Jessica Maureen Marra, who is running in Group 18 of the 17th Circuit Court race, is being challenged by Andres Chaves Sanz. The Sun-Sentinel reported that Chaves Sanz filed to run as a write-in candidate, a move that forced Marra to recuse herself from a divorce case involving Chaves Sanz. He is not scheduled to appear at the candidates forum.

Finally, Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Stefanie C. Moon, who is running in Group 38 of the 17th Circuit Court race, is being challenged by criminal defense attorney John “Johnny” Weekes. Both are scheduled to appear at the candidates forum.

The League is planning additional candidate forums. Here is the schedule with links to the livestream on YouTube.