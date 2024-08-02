A tropical depression is becoming more likely this weekend, with heavy rains in Florida

The chances are becoming more likely that a tropical depression will form in the Gulf of Mexico as early as this weekend.

Invest 97-L is dumping heavy rain from thunderstorms over Hispaniola and parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, and it is forecast to continue tracking north-northwest.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center anticipates "likely development over the weekend over the Florida Straits or eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida west coast," with a 50% chance of development by Sunday and an 80% chance over the next seven days.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Friday, and forecasters could issue tropical storm watches or warnings for the state soon after.

If system continues to strengthen, it would become Tropical Storm Debby.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast of the tropical wave, confidence is increasing in a heavy rain event. Forecast rainfall totals for west central and SW FL through Tuesday evening are for up to 6-8 inches along the coast, which would result in flooding. pic.twitter.com/mp05eR2YTk — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 1, 2024

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 54 counties across the state, including the greater Tampa Bay region.

Forecasters say the system will bring deep tropical moisture across the greater Tampa Bay region, with potentially heavy rainfall over the weekend and into Monday — primarily along the coast.

Megan Borowski, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the system poses a strong risk for flooding.

"We’re looking at the potential for a tropical depression to form this weekend over the eastern Gulf, with further intensification possible next week," Borowski said. "Steering winds are weak, and that could lead to a very slow-moving system. At least as of (Friday) morning, it will likely be a heavy rain and flood event for Florida’s Gulf coast as opposed to a wind event."

Forecasters say the storms could last through the end of next week with possible flash flooding.