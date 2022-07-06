Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
Carl has worked in the Tampa Bay media for nearly 40 years, starting as a clerk and part-time reporter in the Clearwater Sun sports department. He spent nearly 30 years in various positions at The Tampa Tribune and TBO.com, eventually becoming digital editor before joining the Tampa Bay Times as digital news editor in 2016.
Carl is a New Jersey native who likely can be found near a beach, at church, anywhere near downtown Safety Harbor, or enjoying a cigar with his buddies. He is a University of Florida graduate.
Contact Carl at 813-974-8661, on twitter @carlmarksWUSF, or by email at clisciandrel@wusf.org.
Crist is stepping down from his 13th District seat effective the end of the day Wednesday. He is looking to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Gov. Ron DeSantis says the program will apply to motorists who use SunPass on roads owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.
In a video message Sunday, Warren said DeSantis is "trying to overthrow democracy in Florida" and added he is "not going down without a fight" following his suspension as Hillsborough state attorney.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension at the Hillborough County Sheriff's Office, saying Warren has indicated he would not enforce any current or potential state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care.
According to AAA, prices dropped an average of 17 cents last week and are down 96 cents since mid-June.
The city was one of 33 sites nationwide to receive money from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. It will go toward the Union Academy neighborhood.
It's the fifth straight week of declines, and down from the record of $4.89 a gallon in mid-June.
The vice president addressed Democratic state legislators before visiting service members at MacDill Air Force Base.
It has resulted in one death and nearly two dozen people becoming ill.
The average price dropped 10 cents last week and has fallen 35 cents over the last three weeks.
They're opting for road trips rather than scheduling flights, which have been plagued by delays and cancellations.
The average price of a gallon of gas fell 14 cents in the last week.