Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.

Carl has worked in the Tampa Bay media for nearly 40 years, starting as a clerk and part-time reporter in the Clearwater Sun sports department. He spent nearly 30 years in various positions at The Tampa Tribune and TBO.com, eventually becoming digital editor before joining the Tampa Bay Times as digital news editor in 2016.

Carl is a New Jersey native who likely can be found near a beach, at church, anywhere near downtown Safety Harbor, or enjoying a cigar with his buddies. He is a University of Florida graduate.

Contact Carl at 813-974-8661, on twitter @carlmarksWUSF, or by email at clisciandrel@wusf.org.