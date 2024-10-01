Hurricane Helene: Here's how to get help, and offer your assistance

Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage across the greater Tampa Bay region, especially for residents who live along coastal communities.

Storm surge flooded homes and businesses across the area, and thousands remained without power as of Saturday.

Agencies are making assistance available for anyone who has been impacted by Helene.

Other local efforts are also underway. A great start is to check with your neighbors at Nextdoor, or check out local Facebook groups in your area for residents and community organizations that are mobilizing to offer help, including food banks or clean-up efforts.

And if you feel led to offer your help to those in need, there are several ways to do so.

How to get help

Call 211: Counselors are available for crisis and emergency counseling, along with disaster assistance, health care and insurance assistance, and childcare.

Call 988: An immediate resource If you're facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to.

American Red Cross: They provide shelter, food, and emergency support for those impacted. You can find your nearest shelter or request assistance here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

FEMA: President Biden has made federal disaster relief available to residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, Manatee and Citrus counties. It's offers financial assistance for housing and repairs. Go online to apply for assistance or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

Volunteer Florida: The Disaster Relief Hotline is available to answer questions at 833-514-2940.

Small business loans: Loans are available for businesses that suffered losses due to Hurricane Helene. The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge program provides short-term, interest-free loans of up to $50,000 per eligible applicant. Click here to apply.

Samaritan's Purse Hotline: It's available to assist with cleaning debris, removing personal property and furniture, and chainsaw work. Call 1-833-747-1234.

Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs: It offers virtual care and tele-emergency care for veterans who are enrolled in VA health care in the state. Call 1-877-741-3400 or go online.

If you or someone you know has questions, you can contact the emergency management departments in your county:

How to offer assistance

Florida Disaster Fund: It's the state of Florida's official private fund to assist residents. Click here to offer cash donations.

Go Fund Me: This page includes submissions for people from the Tampa Bay area and across the country who are in need of hurricane assistance.

American Red Cross: In addition to offering assistance, it takes cash gifts that will be used to help those impacted by the storm. You can give here.

Salvation Army: It accepts cash donations, along with clothing, furniture, and other items. Call 1-800-SA-TRUCK (1-800-728-7825) to arrange a pick-up, or click here.

United Way Suncoast: It has set up a page with resources for receiving assistance, along with ways you can volunteer your time as well as donate. Details are here.

OneBlood: It says there's an urgent need for blood following Helene. Click here for information on how to donate.

Feeding Tampa Bay: It has set up a page to offer food assistance for those impacted by Helene. You can donate here.

Metropolitan Ministries: It offers assistance, including food and shelter, for the Tampa Bay area's homeless population. You can give financially here.

