A tropical depression could form this week with a track toward Florida

The Saharan dust that arrived in Florida this month is waning, meaning we could start seeing an increase in tropical activity.

That's the case now that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that has a potential track toward Florida.

The hurricane center says the area in the central tropical Atlantic, near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles, could interact with a tropical wave.

Forecasters give it a 50 percent chance of development over the next seven days, and it could become a tropical depression as early as the middle of the week as it moves to the west-northwest.

The name for the next tropical storm will be Chris.

