A beginner’s guide to hurricane season in South Florida

Nearly 1,000 people a day move to Florida. Whether you’re one of these transplants — welcome! — or a long-time Floridian, no one is off the hook when it comes to hurricane preparation.

For that reason, the WLRN team has put togethera beginner’s guide to hurricane season. We’ll start with the basics of how hurricanes form and what to do if you’re ordered to evacuate. This guide is also a good refresher for longtime Floridians, so everyone can stay safe before, during and after a storm.



When is hurricane season?

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30, with the season beginning to peak in mid August. However, devastating storms can still occur at any time.



When does a storm turn into a hurricane?

Florida is no stranger to storms, but at what point do we start worrying? In the lead up to a major storm, you might hear a lot of different terms from meteorologists, from tropical cyclone to tropical depression. They all fall under the category of a storm, but each are differentiated by high winds, excessive rain and storm surge.

Hurricanes are considered the most powerful type of a tropical cyclone in the Atlantic, but not all tropical cyclones are hurricanes. Here’s how forecasters rank and define tropical systems:

Tropical depression

A tropical cyclone in which the maximum sustained surface wind speed is 38 mph or less. NOAA says that wind speeds of 39 mph could lead to scattered debris, fallen power lines and possible damage to roof shingles and siding.

Tropical storm

A tropical cyclone in which the maximum sustained surface wind speed is between 39 mph and 73 mph. Wind speeds of roughly 58 mph could damage roofs, down trees and power lines and create widespread power outages.

Hurricane

A tropical cyclone in which the maximum 1-minute sustained surface wind is 74 mph or greater.

Hurricanes are categorized by the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a 1 to 5 categorization based on the wind speeds.

Category

Wind Speed (mph)

Damage

1

74 - 95

Very dangerous winds will produce some damage

2

96 - 110

Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage

3

111 - 129

Devastating damage will occur

4

130 - 156

Catastrophic damage will occur

5

> 156

Catastrophic damage will occur



Any storms that reach tropical storm intensity or higher are also referred to as “named storms.” These storms will be assigned a name that is determined alphabetically in order of appearance (the first named storm of the season will begin with A, the second with B and so on). Once letters run out, as they did during the 2020 season when 30 named storms occurred, the hurricane center switches to the Greek alphabet.

Any hurricane Category 3 and above is also called a major hurricane.

What dangers do these storms pose?

Hurricanes and tropical storms are not just coastal problems. They can pose a host of dangers that can affect residents who live miles inland. Understanding your level of risk is critical to your safety and essential to hurricane preparation. This year for the first time, the National Hurricane Center will include watches and warnings for inland risks in its forecast cone.

High winds

Even slower tropical storm force winds can be dangerous to those caught in them. High winds can damage buildings and mobile homes, down power lines, turn items left unsecured into dangerous projectiles.

Heavy rainfall and flooding

Tropical systems can pack torrential and sustained rainfall which may result in dangerous floods, even to those who live inland. Floods may persist for days after a storm. It's also important to note that rainfall is not directly related to hurricane intensity and can be determined by how slowly a storm moves. Therefore, a Category 2 storm may produce more rainfall than a Category 5 storm.

SSHWS_animaton.mp4

Storm surge

Storm surge is the mass of water pushed ashore by powerful hurricanes that can be exacerbated by high tides and rising sea levels. Storm surge can reach highs over 20 feet and span hundreds of miles of coastline. NOAA says flooding, often from storm surge, does the most damage and causes the most fatalities. The powerful force of a surge can damage buildings and roadways and even travel several miles inland.

Tornadoes

Hurricanes and tropical storms can cause tornadoes that are a significant threat.

Gerard Albert III / WLRN Residents in Pine Island face having to rebuild after their homes were battered by Hurricane Ian

Watches and warnings

The bottom line: hurricanes are dangerous weather systems with hazards that can be difficult to predict. While forecasters have dramatically improved predictions for tracks, quickly intensifying systems that give little time to prepare remain difficult to predict.

Pay attention in particular to watches and warnings — which indicate where hazards are likely to occur.

The best way to prepare is to stay informed. When a storm forms, NOAA issues advisories every six hours, 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 pm. As the storm nears the coast and the danger to residents increases, those advisories increase.

Tropical storm watch

Issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph or 63 to 118 km/hr are possible within the specified area within 48 hours.

Tropical storm warning

Issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph or 63 to 118 km/hr are expected somewhere within the specified area within 36 hours.

Hurricane watch

Issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible within the specified area. Once winds reach tropical storm force, it's too late to prepare for a hurricane. That's why hurricane watches are issued 48 hours in advance.

Hurricane warning

Issued when sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected somewhere within the specified area. A warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds. High water or waves can keep a warning in effect, even though winds may be less than hurricane force.

Storm surge watch

The possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline to a specified area, generally within 48 hours. The watch may be issued earlier to ensure enough time for people to evacuate or prepare.

Storm surge warning

The danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline within the specified area, generally within 36 hours. The warning may also be issued for locations not expected to receive life-threatening inundation.

Ellis Rua / AP James Wolfe, 72, left, and Elaine Wolfe, 65, install shutters on their home in Vero Beach, Fla, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane.

OK, I know what a storm is. How do I prepare for one?

Make a plan — seriously, don’t skip this — that accounts for everyone in your household, including children, elderly and pets.

Ensure that people with special medical needs are registered with the county for special assistance.

Identify your evacuation and flood zone.

Have the contact information of everyone in a household printed out. The same goes for local emergency organizations and shelters.

Make sure to take photos of your property — house, apartment or condo — for insurance purposes.

Determine whether you need to board up or reinforce your property.

Obtain a copy of important documents (i.e. insurance documents, birth certificates, bank account numbers, current photos of family members etc.)

Build a hurricane emergency kit. If you already have one, make sure it’s updated and replace expired items.

Now that you’ve made a plan —it’s time to build your hurricane kit

What should go in your kit

Each individual should have at least a week's supply of water, perishable food, and medications. Include important documents like ID, passports, insurance information, and social security cards. Keep items in ziploc bags to prevent water damage.

Withdraw cash, as power outages can sometimes last weeks after a storm has passed. Flashlights and batteries should also be included. A battery powered radio can ensure emergency updates are received.

Find a more detailed, comprehensive checklist of items here.

On gas and groceries

Always keep your car’s gas tank more than half-full during hurricane season. As a storm approaches gas station lines could be long and supplies may be short. Lines could also form at grocery and hardware stores, so buy supplies early once a storm is announced.

Hurricane shelters

Know where your nearest hurricane shelter is located. It is important to know beforehand that some shelters have special accommodations for pets or certain medical needs and some do not. Know beforehand which shelter is best suited for you.

If you need help evacuating because you or someone you care for is elderly or disabled, contact your county now for guidance. You cannot arrange for help once evacuation orders have been issued.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue use an inflatable boat to rescue a resident from a home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Stay informed

Even after a storm passes, conditions can still be dangerous. Flooding, downed power lines, and unsafe roadways can all be hazards well after a storm passes. Staying informed is the best way to mitigate the danger, know which areas are safe and what businesses are open.

Below is a county-by-county guide of shelters, evacuation information and resources:

Broward

Broward County has two types of evacuation plans. The type of evacuation ordered will be based upon the severity of the storm.

Shelter information here.

Sign up for emergency alerts here.

Monroe

Monroe County’s comprehensive emergency plan calls for a “Phased Evacuation.” This evacuation plan is intended to avoid unnecessary evacuation if some zones are expected to be affected and others are not.

Shelters:

None for Category 3,4,5 storms

For Category 1 and 2 storms here.

Address for FIU shelter located in Homestead that Monroe residents are told to evacuate to: 11290 SW 13th Street, University Park, RC 101, Miami, FL 33199

Address for Miami-Dade County shelter that Monroe residents are told to evacuate to: 10901 SW 24th Street; Miami, FL

Sign up for emergency alerts here.

Miami-Dade

Evacuation info: Once an evacuation is announced, the list of open centers will become available on www.miamidade.gov or by calling 311. Emergency bus pickup sites will be activated to provide transportation to and from the evacuation centers. Find more evacuation info here.

Shelter information here.

Sign up for emergency alerts here.

Palm Beach

Evacuation info here.

There are 15 hurricane evacuation risk shelters for the general population in Palm Beach County. In addition, there are two special needs shelters, and one pet friendly shelter.

These shelters are a refuge of last resort; a place to go if you can't stay at home or with a relative,friend, co-worker or nearby hotel.

While shelters are set up in schools, the timing of their opening and locations will be chosen based on the circumstances of the storm. Not all shelters are opened for every storm.

You can find your evacuation zone or flood zone here.

Shelter information here.

Sign up for emergency alerts here.

Carline Jean / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP King Point residents leave with their belongings after an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

What do I do in case of an evacuation?

Palm Beach County's hurricane guide has some recommendations of what to keep in mind if you have to evacuate, instead of sheltering in place.

Before you leave:

Pack breakables and put them on the floor.

Remove mirrors and wrap them in blankets; put them in the bathtub or shower.

Shut off utilities and disconnect electricity.

Shut off propane tanks and leave them outside after anchoring them securely.

Anchor mobile/manufactured home with over-the-top or frame ties.

If you're going to a shelter, bring: