South Florida Judge throws out daughter's lawsuit against her developer father

A Palm Beach County circuit judge this week threw out a sexual assault lawsuit the daughter of developer E. Llwyd Ecclestone Jr. filed against her powerful father, ruling that she, her husband and her lawyer committed a fraud upon the court.

In a meticulously detailed 19-page decision, Circuit Judge Joseph Curley blasted the actions of Wendy and Joshua Mendelsohn and their attorney, Rod Coleman, saying they had exhibited a “deliberate and contumacious disregard of the court’s authority.”

Throwing out a lawsuit before trial is rare. But, Curley said, he had no choice.

“The court after much deliberation has determined that the ultimate sanction is unfortunately appropriate,” Curley wrote.

Joshua Mendelsohn expressed shock at the ruling. “It’s not over until both sides say it’s over,” he said, after the ruling was signed Tuesday, three days before jury selection was to begin.

Coleman said he would first ask Curley to reconsider his decision and, failing that, would file an appeal.

“The ruling is full of half-truths and total mistruths,” he said. Contrary to Curley’s order, neither he nor his clients ever lied to the judge or tried to hide information, he said.

Prominent Miami attorney Roy Black and his partner, Lance Shinder, applauded Curley’s ruling.

“Our judicial system cannot allow the type of misconduct, lack of candor, waste of judicial resources and manipulation committed by the plaintiffs and their lawyer in this case,” said Black. “Thankfully, the judge’s decision puts a conclusive end to the many years of hardship Mr. Ecclestone has endured fighting to prove his innocence.”

Shinder said he and Black would seek “all available remedies for the harm our client suffered to his reputation and dignity by this case.” That includes forcing the Mendelsohns to pay the legal bills Ecclestone incurred during the long legal battle.

Ecclestone earned millions developing such landmarks as PGA National, Old Port Cove, Lost Tree Village and office buildings throughout the county. He engineered the location of the Kravis Center, transformed Palm Beach International Airport and fought to make single-member County Commission districts reality.

Curley said the 7-year-old lawsuit that was handled by roughly a half-dozen prior judges, was punctuated with significant and disturbing ethical lapses.

Even though another judge ruled that the Mendelsohns illegally videotaped a 2016 family meeting and barred them from using it, Coleman ignored the order, Curley said.

Coleman continued to refer to the recording where Ecclestone and his daughter heatedly discussed her claims that she had recovered memories that her now 88-year-old father molested her when she was 10.

Shortly before the meeting, the now 56-year-old Mendelsohn said she began having flashbacks of her father kissing her with his tongue and rubbing his body against her — a claim Ecclestone denies.

Facebook / Stet News Wendy Mendelsohn, E. Llwyd Ecclestone Jr.’s youngest daughter, with her husband, Josh, in 2016.

‘A year of unnecessary delay’

But the bulk of Curley’s order was directed at what he described as a “fraudulent scheme” to deceive him and Ecclestone’s lawyers about a psychiatrist Coleman hired to shore up Mendelsohn’s claims that her memories of decades-old abuse were valid.

The deceit was particularly egregious, Curley wrote. It delayed the trial for 13 months, wasting valuable court time and potentially robbing Ecclestone of his right to a fair trial.

On Friday, Curley was to decide whether Ecclestone was competent to testify. His lawyers claimed he is not.

The unnecessary delay caused by “falsehoods” told by Coleman and the Mendelsohns was grossly unfair to Ecclestone, Curley wrote.

“Indeed it is possible (Ecclestone) is now unable to testify due to competence or to meaningfully participate in the defense of the highly personal claims against him alleging actions of sexual abuse of more than 30 years ago,” Curley wrote. “A year of unnecessary delay is unfairly prejudicial.”

Why did the psychiatrist withdraw?

Curley and Ecclestone’s legal team agreed to delay the trial from July 2023 to this month after Dr. Richard Loewenstein, a longtime professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said he no longer wanted to testify on Mendelsohn’s behalf.

In court papers, Coleman blamed Loewenstein’s abrupt departure on Black, claiming the psychiatrist felt he had been treated unfairly by Ecclestone’s attorney during a deposition, Curley wrote. But, Coleman said in a June 2023 motion, that his own actions may have contributed to Loewenstein’s decision.

Still, Curley said, Coleman only blamed Black. Last month, the judge wrote, it became clear that Coleman’s claims, which were confirmed under oath by the Mendelsohns, were false.

Records provided by Loewenstein on July 11 showed he withdrew from the case because Coleman deceived him.

Before the deposition, Ecclestone’s legal team sought records from Loewenstein. As part of the legal process, known as discovery, they were entitled to the records to defend their client.

Coleman had told Ecclestone’s lawyers that Loewenstein would testify only in general about repressed memories, Curley wrote. However, during the deposition, Loewenstein revealed that he had spent 16 hours interviewing Mendelsohn. He had given her a battery of tests and said she suffered from dissociative amnesia caused by the trauma of being molested.

Court records show that in October 2022, Coleman told Ecclestone’s defense team that Loewenstein’s testimony would include his diagnosis of Mendelsohn. The lawyers were on notice that his role had expanded before the deposition, Coleman said.

Curley said Coleman never alerted Black. The unexpected information was crucial to Ecclestone’s defense so Black suspended the deposition.

Seeking the psychiatrist’s notes

After Loewenstein withdrew from the case, Black continued to request documents from the psychiatrist about his work with Mendelsohn.

Coleman fought his efforts vigorously. He unsuccessfully appealed Curley’s decision that ordered him to turn over all of Loewenstein’s records. Coleman falsely claimed that Loewenstein had ignored subpoenas from Black, demanding the psychiatrist turn over his files, Curley said.

On July 11, Loewenstein sent all of his documents, including his June 2023 resignation letter, to Black.

In the letter, Loewenstein blasted Coleman. He said Coleman defamed him by claiming that the psychiatrist had refused to turn over the documents. He said Coleman had promised to turn over the records and instructed him not to do so.

“It is clear that, rather than following basic principles of discovery, you were playing games with discovery materials and attempted to use me as your agent in this deception,” Loewenstein wrote.

Loewenstein said this “betrayal of trust” spurred him to withdraw from the case.

“I will expect you to inform the Black-Srebnick firm that I have terminated my agreement to act as an expert, and the reason (your lying about me and discovery) that has led me to no longer find it possible to work with you,” he wrote.

Psychiatrist’s withdrawal would ‘prove disastrous’

The 2023 letter exposed Coleman’s and the Mendelsohns’ months of deceit, Curley wrote. When they asked for the trial to be delayed, they blamed Black for Loewenstein’s departure.

But, at a hearing last month, Mendelsohn admitted she had written a letter to Loewenstein after his deposition, acknowledging that Coleman’s behavior had prompted him to withdraw. In the letter, she offered to hire a new lawyer so Loewenstein would “not have to talk to Mr. Coleman,” Curley wrote.

“The letter, in addition to her sworn testimony, is clear and convincing evidence that Mrs. Mendelsohn knew that the motion (to continue the July 2023 trial) was false and that Loewenstein’s withdrawal had nothing to do with the defense counsel,” Curley wrote.

Further, the recently obtained records showed that Coleman in a June 2023 letter pleaded with Loewenstein not to tell Eccelstone’s attorneys of his decision to withdraw from the case. Loewenstein’s departure would “prove disastrous” for the Mendelsohns during talks to settle the case, Curley wrote, quoting the letter.

Coleman also threatened Loewenstein, Curley wrote.

In another June 2023 letter, Coleman admitted that without Loewenstein the lawsuit would likely be thrown out. If that happened, Coleman wrote, Mendelsohn would sue the psychiatrist “for all the damages she could have been awarded in this case,” Curley said in his order.

The deceit by both Coleman and the Mendelsohns was ongoing, Curley wrote. At a July 23 hearing, Coleman told Curley repeatedly that he didn’t know why Loewenstein withdrew. Instead, Curley said, given the “unequivocal statements” Loewenstein made in his resignation letter, Coleman knew “exactly” why Loewenstein terminated the agreement.

Coleman said he wasn’t lying. He said many reasons contributed to Loewenstein’s departure, including family and professional matters. Loewenstein’s exact reasons remain a mystery, he said.

After listing what he called “a long history of obstruction” by Coleman and the Mendelsohns, Curley said he had no choice but to throw out the lawsuit.

“Despite this court’s desire to see every case tried on its merits, because the plaintiffs’ actions go directly to the integrity of the civil justice system, the court has no choice but to take severe action in response,” he concluded.