Mike Majchrowicz is WLRN's breaking news editor.

He previously worked as a staff writer for Miami New Times and covered criminal justice and public safety at daily newspapers in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Tampa Bay Times), western Massachusetts (Daily Hampshire Gazette) and Charleston, South Carolina (The Post and Courier). He most recently worked as a freelance reporter based in Miami Beach, contributing to PolitiFact, Washington Post and The New York Times.

He graduated with a degree in journalism from Indiana University.

